Mulayam skips SP manifesto release event

Apparently feeling isolated in the party he groomed for over two decades, Mulayam Singh on Sunday gave the function to release the Samajwadi Party’s manifesto a miss.

Riding on the crest of kaam bolta hai (work speaks) slogan, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, in his new role as the Samajwadi Party national president, announced a slew of schemes which prioritise development of the State.

The manifesto announced distribution of laptops, Kanya Vidya Dhan, Samajwadi Pension, laying of Purvanchal Expressway and establishing Janeshwar Mishra model villages, besides improving helplines for police and women in distress.

Road map

The Chief Minister directed all candidates to prepare a road map for development of their Assembly constituencies.

“The manifesto is a ‘sankalp’ [pledge] to form future government,” the 43-year-old SP chief said, exuding confidence that his party will sweep 300 of the 403 seats, far more than the 224 seats it had won in 2012.

Kisan Kosh

A highlight of the 32-page manifesto carrying photographs of both Akhilesh and Mulayam, but no snap of Shivpal, was Samajwadi Kisan Kosh for farmers to purchase seeds and fertilizers, perhaps to match the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Bima Yojana. The document promised establishment of farmers’ fund, 24 hours power in rural areas, expansion of Samajwadi pension scheme, free cycles to girls in Class 9-12, free smartphones, pressure cookers for poor women, free ghee and milk powder to poor students, nutritious diet to pregnant women at their place and 50 per cent discount to women in State buses.

Metro expansion in Agra, Kanpur, Varanasi and Meerut, Samajwadi Party smart villages, construction of Purvanchal and Bundelkhand-Terai expressways, river front development in prominent cities, and Samajwadi sports school were some other salient features.

However, Mulayam and his brother Shivpal as also Akhilesh’s aide Ramgopal Yadav were conspicuous by their absence from the stage shared by top SP leaders, though the party mentor arrived after the press conference was over, blaming the delay on chock-a-block traffic on roads leading to SP headquarters.

Attacks Modi

Releasing the manifesto, Akhilesh made a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ‘achche din’ promise and pilloried him, saying instead of getting good days, the people were handed over ‘jhadu’ (broom), and asked as to what happened to BJP’s ‘sab ka saath, sab ka vikas’ slogan.

Akhilesh also ridiculed the previous BSP government as “patthar wali sarkar,” accusing it of doing nothing except for installing stone statues of elephants, its election symbol.