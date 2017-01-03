Mulayam-Akhilesh deadlock continues, no headway in talks

Even as two factions of the Samajwadi Party have laid claim to the party symbol — the bicycle, there was a series of parleys between them on Tuesday amid speculations of a possible truce.

However, the talks made little headway, with the Akhilesh camp asserting that there would be no compromise on “core issues”.

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav met his father and SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav twice during the day, after they spoke over the phone in the morning.

Expelled SP general secretary Ramgopal Yadav, who scripted Mr. Akhilesh’s takeover as party president on Sunday, said in New Delhi that there would be “no compromise” between the two factions.

Case before EC

He said the two groups had presented their case to the Election Commission.

Mr. Ramgopal said “90 per cent” of the MLAs stood behind Mr. Akhilesh Yadav, and his faction should be considered the SP.

This statement came even as senior party leaders were holding talks in Lucknow amid speculation of a truce being worked out.

The talks started with Mr. Akhilesh and Mr Mulayam exchanging a phone call, after which the former went to his father’s residence on Vikramaditya Marg.

Two-hour meeting

The meeting between the two lasted for over two hours as anxious SP supporters waited outside.

Mr. Mulayam's brother Shivpal Yadav and other leaders considered close to the party supremo were present at the maraton forenoon meeting between the father and the son.

A confidante of Mr. Akhilesh said “no agreement" was reached during the meetings.

“There is no chance of any agreement. If Netaji [Mulayam Singh] calls the CM, he is obliged to go and meet him because of their relationship and his seniority. The will be no comprise on core issues,” the legislator said.

Second meeting

Later in the evening, Mr. Mulayam and Mr. Akshilesh met again, but there was no official announcement from either side. Meanwhile speculation mounted that the Chief Minister was ready to give up the post of party president if he got a clear hand in candidates' selection.

Senior Minister Azam Khan, who was instrumental in the Akhilesh-Mulayam patch up last week, tried to broker peace again on Tuesday.