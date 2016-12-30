Move to right the wrong lyrics in Bollywood songs

The city’s college students are on a mission to rewrite sexist and objectionable Bollywood songs and turn them into positive ones. Akshara Centre, an NGO working for gender equality, has initiated a competition called Pen Uthao, Gaana Ghumao from December 10. The campaign is gaining popularity. Students can participate in the event till January 15.

“Bollywood songs play a major role in women harassment. So, we decided to ask college students to tell us what their objection to a particular song is, and rewrite it for a competition,” said Snehal Velkar, Programme Coordinator.

“I have often seen boys using Bollywood songs to tease girls. Why should Munni be badnaam? And what do people have to do with Sheila’s jawaani? Bollywood embarrasses women quite a lot,” said Suyash Jadhav (18), a participant.

“We often enjoy the music and tend to ignore the lyrics. Songs such as ‘Khaali peeli khaali peeli rokne ka nai, Tera peecha karoon toh tokne ka nai’ suggest that woman’s consent should be taken for granted. Such sexism in Bollywood songs should stop,” said Ms. Velkar. The campaign has covered around 220 colleges in Mumbai and is spreading across the nation with the help of NGOs. The word is being spread using hashtag #BollyoodCanChange.

“People use words like ‘item’, ‘cheez’, ‘maal’ and ‘pataka’ to describe a girl. All thanks to Bollywood,” said Tanvi Rane, 21, participant and M.A student in Mumbai University.

“The top three entries in the competition will get an award in a function on February 14.