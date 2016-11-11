Move has rattled those having black money: Shah

BJP national president Amit Shah on Friday dared the opposition to make a political issue of the demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8. In a historic decision of this sort “some pain was inevitable” but the government would protect the interest of the honest tax payers, farmers, housewives, and the poor, Mr. Shah said.

His remarks came in the background of a notice moved by the Trinamool Congress in the Rajya Sabha questioning the government’s move and statements terming the move as an attempt at imposing an “economic emergency” by BSP chief Mayawati.

“I want the opposition to try and make this a political issue. The people are with the government on this unprecedented move to fight black money, corruption and terror funding. It is an economic emergency for Mayawatiji perhaps,” he said, when asked whether the move would be a poll plank in the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

“In this country there are elections every year and this decision has not been taken keeping politics in mind,” he added.

Poser to parties

“I do want to ask the Congress, the Samajwadi Party, the BSP, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Trinamool Congress as to why they are upset? They should answer whether they are in support of black money? Or hawala traders, drug peddlers, or terror funders? Because those are the only people this move hurts,” Mr. Shah said.

He appealed to the people to be patient for the long term betterment of the economy. He admitted that the BJP’s core voter base of small traders have been in touch with the party leaders.

‘No prior knowledge’

He emphatically denied that the BJP or anyone in its organisation had prior knowledge of the move. “Except the government ministers and officials and those constitutionally obligated to be informed, no one knew about the move,” he said.

“We are aware that there is some discomfort to the people over this, but when such tough decisions are taken, this happens. Except that lasting discomfort will be for those who have black money, the discomfort to the honest tax payer will be of a few days,” he said.