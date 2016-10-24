Modi means “making of developed India”: Naidu

MODI means “making of developed India” and this is a movement and the industry should join the same, Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu said referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Global Investors Summit in Indore.

The summit was organised to invite investors to Madhya Pradesh.

Faster environment clearances

Government is looking to reduce the time by half to 50-60 days for granting forest and environment clearances to industrial projects, Union Environment and Forest Minister Anil Madhav Dave said, speaking at the event on Sunday.

“Earlier, it used to take 300 days to pass a file related with these clearances and people used to talk about imposing different taxes. Now, it is taking 120 days and I would like to reduce it to 50-60 days. Two months’ time should be there for forest and environment clearances,” he said at the Global Investors Summit here on Sunday.

Assuring investors of faster clearances, the minister said, “No tax will be imposed, no file will take 300 days. Within 120 days, you will get your file (done) and if you face any (problem), call me directly. I don’t have a PA (personal aide), I pick my phone myself.”

Mr. Dave also assured the industry of rendering full support of his ministry, even as he urged it to protect the environment and also focus on R&D activities.

Talking about the negotiations on Montreal Protocol, he said that all focus was on HFC-22 there. Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) is the coolant gas used in refrigerators.

He said that only 2 American companies have the patents for these gases and the the reason is that industry is not focusing on R&D.

Dave suggested that like CSR, a certain amount of turnover or net profit could be used on R&D activities as that will help India become a patent holder.

Investment destination

Mr. Naidu said Madhya Pradesh has potential to attract both domestic and global investments. “It is not Madhya Pradesh, it’s ‘Mukhya Pradesh’..the state is an ideal destination for investment. It has friendly and conducive business environment. I appeal all investors to come here... It is not in the BIMARU list today,” he said.

Naidu also mentioned some of the Centre’s schemes such as Smart City, Swacch Bharat and Housing for All and said the government is taking several initiatives to boost the country’s economic growth.

“During the last one year, the government has approved 13.7 lakh houses... with investments of Rs 60,000 crore have been sanctioned...,” he said, adding if the country has to prosper, states will have to develop.

The Urban Development Minister further said the entire world is facing slowdown but India has become the preferred destination for FDI.

“Thousands of crores of investments are planned in MP.

On the government’s commitment to root out corruption, Naidu said that some people complain that Narendra Modi “khate nai, kisi ko khane dete nai“.

He was referring to one of the Prime Minister’s speeches in which he had said that “Na khaunga, na khane dunga (neither will I indulge in corruption, nor allow anyone else to indulge in it).