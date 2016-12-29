Modi may address nation on New Year’s Eve

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the nation on Saturday evening, before the dawn of the New Year, a day after the 50-day deadline set by the government for people to deposit scrapped high-value currency notes in banks and post offices expires, top government sources said.

Mr. Modi had last addressed the nation on November 8, while announcing the decision to withdraw the legal tender nature of ₹500 and ₹1,000 notes.

Demonetisation was a tough decision to clean up the economy, which would never have been undertaken if he was guided by short-term political gains, he said in an interview to India Today, excerpts from which were aired on a television channel on Thursday.

In a fresh warning to black money holders whom he labelled as the enemy, Mr. Modi said the government had the time, mechanisms, and the will to seek them out even if they tried to hide behind the bank accounts of others. “In this game of hide-and-seek, they have a few days to hide…If the enemy runs, we will chase them. If they change their tactics, we will change ours. When the corrupt find new methods of cheating, we will identify new methods to clamp down on the same,” Mr. Modi said.