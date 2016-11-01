Modi government secured country’s border: Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah on Tuesday attacked the previous UPA dispensation on the issue of border security, saying anybody could have “humiliated” the country’s borders during the government of “Gandhi Parivar” but the Narendra Modi government has secured the borders.

“This government has protected the country’s border. There was a time when UPA government was here for 10 years. There was a government of Sonia (Gandhi) and Manmohan Singh. There was government of ‘Gandhi Parivar’

“Anybody could humiliate country’s borders (at that time) at one’s will,” he said while addressing a function to mark the Punjabi Suba golden jubilee here.

Shah asserted that in the last two and half years of Modi government, things had changed. “Today, the whole world has come to know that nobody could dare to see with ill-will at the borders areas of India. If anybody tries to show animosity (on border), a befitting reply is given in order to ensure country’s security,” said Shah.

The BJP chief also dwelt on the achievements of BJP led at the Centre after taking over the reins in 2014.

“This government has worked the most for the welfare of farmers after country’s Independence. New plans are brought for the welfare of poor, Dalits and economically backward. This government has set a tradition to ensure the gains of the plans reach the beneficiaries and as a result of which, there is a wave of change in the country,” he said.

The BJP President also asked people to vote for the SAD-BJP alliance for further development of the state while cautioning voters not to get swayed by the opposition parties including Congress.

“People of Punjab have to decide to whom they want to bring to the power for next five years. One side, there is an Akali-BJP alliance which has been working for three decades and other side is Congress and some new parties.

“One side, we are proud of the sacrifices of Punjab’s youth and those who participated in the fight for country’s freedom ...and other side are those who are defaming Punjab’s youth by calling them drug addicts (nasheri) and seeking mandate for Punjab,” he said.

“Those who cannot be proud of Punjab’s youth and bravery do no deserve any right to seek vote,” he said.

Lauding the Parkash Singh government in Punjab, Shah said the state has seen “massive” development during the Akali-BJP regime in the last 10 years.

“From every aspect, be it farming, industry, rural development, urban development, health and employment, SAD-BJP government has turned the state into an ideal in the county in last 10 years,” he said.

“In the coming days, elections are coming and people of Punjab have to decide to which party or alliance, they want to hand over the reins of the state,” he said.

Shah also wooed voters by saying that Modi government had removed all “the blocks” in the way of Punjab’s development in last two and half years.

“There is a government of BJP and Akali (NDA) at the Centre. In the last two and half years, all the blocks lying in the way of state’s development were lifted with efforts of Narendra Modi, (union minister) Arun (Jaitley). If people give another five years of mandate to SAD-BJP, Punjab will be known in the world for its development,” he said.

He also congratulated the Badal government for carrying out beatification work outside the Golden Temple.

Describing that the alliance between Akali and BJP as an alliance of “national integration” (Quami Ekta), Shah said the alliance was the result of the mutual respect enjoyed by Modi and Badal for each other.

“Both leaders worked for several times to take this alliance forward,” he said.

He said Badal was the only leader who is respected by the whole country. “Punjab saw the development only under his leadership,” he asserted.