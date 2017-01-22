Modi condoles loss of lives in Vizianagaram train tragedy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the deaths of 27 people who were killed during a train derailment in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district.
“My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones due to the derailment of Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express. The tragedy is saddening,” the Prime Minsiter’s office (PMO) said in a tweet, quoting Mr. Modi.
The train derailed on Saturday night at 11.30 p.m., near Kuneru station. The train was on its way to Bhubaneswar from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh.
“I pray for a speedy recovery of all those injured due to the train accident,” he added.
Union Home Miniser Rajnath Singh also expressed grief over the tragedy.
“The news of train accident in Andhra Pradesh is extremely distressing. Deeply pained over the loss of precious lives,” he said.
