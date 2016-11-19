Modi asks BJP MPs to ‘publicise benefits’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked BJP MPs to go among the people, especially in their own constituencies this weekend to publicise the “benefits” of demonetisation and counter the allegations of it being a “scam.”

Even as Parliament remained stalled over the issue, and people struggled in queues in front of banks and Automatic Teller Machines (ATMs), Prime Minister Modi urged BJP MPs to disseminate information about the move’s positive impact and also assuage public concerns.

The party’s online unit has launched a campaign to that effect entitled “Major Benefits of Demonetisation that you don’t see in media coverage,” including the destruction of funding for Maoists because of Hawala networks going off kilter, and a “blow to insurgency in Kashmir, no more schools being burnt and no stone-pelters to be found”.

The BJP Parliamentary Party office has given all the MPs, including those of its allies, a compilation of the RBI’s and the Finance Ministry’s communication over demonetisation which could be used to inform the masses and counter the Opposition’s points, the sources said. “When people speak to you to dispel their doubts you cannot look askance at them and hem and haw,” said a party source.