Minister promises action

Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Sunday visited the Rayagada district headquarters hospital to inquire about the treatment given to passengers injured in the derailment of Hirakhand Express near Kuneru.

Mr. Prabhu told journalists that a probe would be conducted into the accident and action initiated accordingly.

Odisha Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi and DGP K.B. Singh also met the injured. The cost of treatment in Odisha hospitals would be borne by the State government.

Passengers praised the local people of Kuneru who played a key role in the rescue operation immediately after the derailment.