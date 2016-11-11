Methane project cancelled: Oil Minister Pradhan

The project to explore extraction of coal bed methane in Tamil Nadu stands cancelled, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday.
“There is a dispute going on in the Mannargudi area due to some allotment overlapping. There are some issues from our side. Local farmers are also against the project. So, the project has been cancelled,” Mr. Pradhan said at the Economics Editors’ Conference here. He added that there was no activity in the State on the shale gas front either. “According to my info, ONGC and OIL have allotted some blocks to look into shale gas but not in Tamil Nadu.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor