Mayawati to kick-start campaign with Meerut rally

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati is expected to kick-start her election campaign with a rally in Meerut on February 1. Later, she will address two rallies in Pilibhit and Bareilly on February 4.

According to the party’s west U.P. in-charge Atar Singh Rao, Ms. Mayawati will address two rallies in Bulandshahr and in Muzaffarnagar on February 2 and 3 respectively. She would also campaign in Badaun and Shahjahanpur on February 8.

Mr. Rao said the BSP’s electoral prospects would not be hit by the SP-Congress alliance.