Manmohan Singh to release Congress poll manifesto for Punjab

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will soon release the Congress’s election manifesto for the Punjab Assembly elections. The date is yet to be finalised.

Dr. Singh, Congress in charge of Punjab affairs Asha Kumari and Punjab Congress president Capt. Amarinder Singh met in New Delhi on Thursday and discussed the key points surrounding the manifesto. It will be given final shape by the Punjab Congress manifesto committee, headed by former Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Badal, the party said. “Though the release date is yet to be finalised, Dr. Singh agreed to launch the document, which would define the party’s blueprint for governance in Punjab,” Ms. Asha said. She added that the party decided to take Dr. Singh’s views on the manifesto draft due to his expertise on economic issues. “The Congress does not believe in taking arbitrary decisions without understanding the nuances of the subject and felt it was important to involve Dr. Singh,” she said.

“Our manifesto seeks to give concrete shape to the promises the party had made to the people of Punjab,” Capt. Singh said.