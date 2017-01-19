Manipur yet to sway to the rhythm of the ballot

: Political parties and Independents in Manipur are yet to launch electioneering for the March 4 and 8 Assembly elections. A few started a half-hearted campaign, but stopped immediately afterwards when they met with a lukewarm response.

The reasons are obvious. People in Manipur, as in other parts of the country, have been hit hard by the demonetisation on November 8. Even today, there are long queues in front of banks and ATMs. And after a few incidents of break-in, there has been no cash disbursal in ATMs in remote areas where police and security forces cannot be rushed immediately. Meanwhile, there is still a shortage of small value currencies.

Galloping prices

A bigger problem is the indefinite economic blockade since November 1 imposed by the United Naga Council (UNC) that has brought the State to a grinding halt. UNC supporters have completely blocked NH 2, the lifeline of Manipur. Activists stop and rummage through even military trucks along this highway.

“Though the government has been bringing some essential items under armed escort, prices have sky-rocketed to ridiculous levels. Medicines, baby foods and many consumer items are not available in the market,” said social activist Laishram Nanao.

Women vendors resent politicians talking about their election in these difficult times. “We are unable to sell anything simply because Rs. 100 or lesser value currencies are not available. The elected members are not trying to end the blockade, but are busy playing the blame game,” said Asem Bala, who sells vegetables in the main Imphal city.

Nimaichand Luwang, a BJP leader who is seeking ticket for the Andro constituency, told The Hindu that launching large-scale electioneering at this stage would not only be insensitive, but was also tantamount to mocking the people.

“We are concentrating on street corner and in-camera meetings. We are handicapped because we cannot advertise even in the media without clearance from the EC,” he said.

The overwhelming view is that voters will not listen to the syrupy promises of candidates when virtually nothing is available in the market and petrol pumps are dry most of the days.

Lists are not out yet

While the politicians dread going to the angry voters, the parties themselves are not releasing their official lists fearing resignations by those who miss the bus. “The national ticket committee may decide the official candidates as there are many ticket-seekers,” said State Congress president T.N. Haokip. HRD Minister Prakash Jadvadekar said the BJP had received a list of recommended candidates. “The national committee will take some time to finalise the names.”

On an average, there are five contenders for a BJP ticket in each of the 60 constituencies. The situation is not very different in the Congress either.