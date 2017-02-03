Man, daughter rescued from debris of collapsed Kanpur building

A father-daughter duo was rescued from the debris of an under-construction building which collapsed in Kanpur’s Jajmau area on Wednesday, with police booking a local SP leader and a contractor for negligence.

Army and NDRF teams on Thursday morning rescued the girl and her father from the building’s debris. The duo received minor injuries in the incident, a senior official said, adding that totally seven persons were killed in the incident and 18 injured.

Kanpur Development Authority OSD D.D. Verma on Wednesday complained to Chakeri police that Mehtab Alam was getting the building illegally constructed. For this, the KDA had served a notice on him on November 23, 2016, Senior Superintendent of Police Aakash Kulhari said.

But as Mr. Alam did not reply to the notice, the building was sealed on December 26 last year. However, on Wednesday construction was again started after illegally breaking the seal, he said quoting the complaint.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered against Mr. Alam and his contractor under relevant sections of IPC including 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), Mr. Kulhari said. Police on Thursday raided Mr. Alam’s house but he was not found. Mr. Alam and his contractor both are absconding, he said. . — PTI