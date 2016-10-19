National

Mahesh Sharma visits Ayodhya

Lord Ram looked set to occupy political centre stage in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh despite the BJP’s claim of a temple to the deity not being on its agenda, with Union Minister Mahesh Sharma on Tuesday saying those who get to do “Ram Ka Kaam” [serve Ram] were fortunate.

“If anyone gets a chance to work for Bhagwan Ram he is most fortunate...it will be good fortune if Bhagwan Ram gives us a chance to do ‘Ram ka kaam’ and this responsibility has been given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the people of the country,” Mr. Sharma said during his visit to Ayodhya to inspect the proposed site for setting up a Ramayana musuem, which is going to be built on a 25-acre plot given by the Uttar Pradesh government nearly 15 km from the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid complex.

It has reignited demands by BJP hardliners for building a Ram temple at the site where the Babri mosque stood. — PTI

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 19, 2020 4:06:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/Mahesh-Sharma-visits-Ayodhya/article16075032.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY