Mahesh Sharma visits Ayodhya

Lord Ram looked set to occupy political centre stage in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh despite the BJP’s claim of a temple to the deity not being on its agenda, with Union Minister Mahesh Sharma on Tuesday saying those who get to do “Ram Ka Kaam” [serve Ram] were fortunate.

“If anyone gets a chance to work for Bhagwan Ram he is most fortunate...it will be good fortune if Bhagwan Ram gives us a chance to do ‘Ram ka kaam’ and this responsibility has been given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the people of the country,” Mr. Sharma said during his visit to Ayodhya to inspect the proposed site for setting up a Ramayana musuem, which is going to be built on a 25-acre plot given by the Uttar Pradesh government nearly 15 km from the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid complex.

It has reignited demands by BJP hardliners for building a Ram temple at the site where the Babri mosque stood. — PTI