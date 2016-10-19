Mahesh Sharma visits Ayodhya

Lord Ram looked set to occupy political centre stage in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh despite the BJP’s claim of a temple to the deity not being on its agenda, with Union Minister Mahesh Sharma on Tuesday saying those who get to do “Ram Ka Kaam” [serve Ram] were fortunate.
“If anyone gets a chance to work for Bhagwan Ram he is most fortunate...it will be good fortune if Bhagwan Ram gives us a chance to do ‘Ram ka kaam’ and this responsibility has been given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the people of the country,” Mr. Sharma said during his visit to Ayodhya to inspect the proposed site for setting up a Ramayana musuem, which is going to be built on a 25-acre plot given by the Uttar Pradesh government nearly 15 km from the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid complex.
It has reignited demands by BJP hardliners for building a Ram temple at the site where the Babri mosque stood. — PTI
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor