MEA looks into curious case of Chinese soldier

The External Affairs Ministry is ascertaining the details of a case involving a Chinese soldier, who crossed over to India in 1963, and is looking into how best the matter could be handled.

“We are aware of the matter. We are in touch with the Ministry of Home Affairs to ascertain the details and how best it could be handled,” MEA Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said.

According to reports, Wang Qi was nabbed along India’s eastern frontiers in January 1963, weeks after the Indo-Sino war.

Mr. Wang (77) has been seeking permission from New Delhi as well as Beijing, to allow him to travel to China to meet his three brothers and two sisters, the reports said, adding that he was recruited in the Chinese Army in 1960 and fought the war against India in 1962.

To another question why Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas, who recently visited Pakistan and Bangladesh, did not travel to India, Mr. Swarup said it was “ridiculous” to suggest that every visitor who travels to India’s neighbours should visit the country too.

Asserting that India and Palestine have robust ties, he said an invitation had already been accepted by Mr. Abbas and a visit was expected this year. — PTI