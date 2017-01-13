Lt. Gen. Bakshi alleges smear campaign

Lt. Gen. Praveen Bakshi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, has alleged that a “malicious campaign” to smear his name and prevent him from becoming the Chief of the Army Staff had been on for months, before the government decided to supersede him.

In his address to officers of the Eastern Command on December 31, 2016, Lt. Gen. Bakshi said he refused to believe that Gen. Bipin Rawat, who superseded him to become the 27th Chief, was behind the entire campaign. A recording of the address was made public on Thursday by India Today TV.

“I would like to tell my own command … there has been a malicious campaign to smear my name. A very deeply rooted conspiracy … what was the motive is not exactly clear … I am not going to resign because I want to get to the bottom of this and who is behind it,” Lt. Gen. Bakshi said.

Surprise move

In a surprise move, the government had on December 17, superseded Lt. Gen. Bakshi and instead chose Gen. Rawat who was then the Vice-Chief of the Army Staff.

Contrary to expectations, Lt. Gen. Bakshi decided to continue in service. Later, however, he went on a month’s leave beginning December 27.

In the address, he stated that there were several letters written over a period of five to six months making allegations about his functioning as chief of the Eastern Command, that he hobnobbed with industrialists and promoted personal interests. “… It was all to malign my name,” he stated.

He also added that he had no aspirations of “seeking any appointments in the way ahead”.