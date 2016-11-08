Loophole stalls action against convicted lawmakers

One of the Supreme Court’s most powerful judgment meant to wipe out crime from politics is being neutralised by loopholes in electoral law.

The Election Commission on Monday informed a Bench led by Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur that it was completely in support of the apex court’s July 2013 judgment in Lily Thomas versus Union of India, which directed the “immediate” disqualification of charge-sheeted MPs and MLAs on their conviction in a case.

However, EC’s lawyer Meenakshi Arora, said the poll law itself had become a stumbling block for the immediate implementation of the Supreme Court verdict. The court had mandated that convicted lawmakers should be immediately disqualified , as was the case before. The Commission said a considerable time gap existed between conviction of the lawmaker and his actual ouster from the House. Due to this delay, convicted lawmaksers continued to enjoy privileges and stature of MPs and MLAs till the time of their ouster.