Loophole stalls action against convicted lawmakers

One of the Supreme Court’s most powerful judgment meant to wipe out crime from politics is being neutralised by loopholes in electoral law.
The Election Commission on Monday informed a Bench led by Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur that it was completely in support of the apex court’s July 2013 judgment in Lily Thomas versus Union of India, which directed the “immediate” disqualification of charge-sheeted MPs and MLAs on their conviction in a case.
Stumbling block
However, EC’s lawyer Meenakshi Arora, said the poll law itself had become a stumbling block for the immediate implementation of the Supreme Court verdict. The court had mandated that convicted lawmakers should be immediately disqualified , as was the case before. The Commission said a considerable time gap existed between conviction of the lawmaker and his actual ouster from the House. Due to this delay, convicted lawmaksers continued to enjoy privileges and stature of MPs and MLAs till the time of their ouster.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor