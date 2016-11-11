Long queues at ATMs and banks in Gujarat

All ATM centres and banks in Gujarat continue to witness long queues after it reopened following demonetisation of high value currency notes.

There is huge rush of people to withdraw money at ATM centres from the morning.

"We are trying to cope with the rush of people who are standing in queues to exchange old notes, deposit old notes and withdraw from ATMs," a senior official of the SBI told The Hindu.

According to insiders, ATMs in semi urban and rural areas have still not been replenished new currency notes to be dispensed while there are technical glitches also being reported from across the state.

"Due to heavy rush, we are running out of currency at many places," a senior official of a private bank.