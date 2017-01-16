Lambi will be Amarinder’s Waterloo: Badal

With Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh saying he is ready to contest against Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal in the Lambi Assembly constituency, the latter says it is a “smart ploy” of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi to get rid of Captain (Retd) Singh.

Mr. Badal said here on Sunday that opponents of Akali Dal were trying to settle their intra-party rivalries by pushing their rivals into Akali strongholds.

“Earlier, we saw how Arvind Kejriwal smartly manoeuvred Bhagwant Mann and other major AAP leaders into Akali strongholds.. Now Rahul Gandhi seems to have followed that pattern with Capt. Singh,” he said.

Roll of the dice

“The move reminds of the last dice throw by a losing gambler in which he stakes even the honour of his house in order to reclaim his losses. But we all know what happens to such desperate gamblers,” he said. Mr. Badal, however, said that as a good host, he would welcome Capt. Singh with open arms and would enjoy his presence.

“But I hope he goes back with his security deposit intact,” he said.

Capt. Singh had earlier said that he was willing to fight the upcoming Assembly elections from Lambi — the constituency from where Mr. Badal too is in the electoral fray.

“I want to fight the Chief Minister on his home turf of Lambi with an aim to defeat all the top Akali leaders who were responsible for destroying the State,” Capt. Singh told presspersons in Amritsar.

Request to high command

The Congress leader said he had requested the Congress high command to allow him to fight the Assembly polls from Lambi so that he could free Punjab from the vicious and destructive rule of the “Badals”.

“I will fight from both Lambi and Patiala, if permitted by the Congress high command,” he said.

Capt. Singh said that once in power, his government would open a probe into all Akali scams and punish every person found guilty of any criminal deed, especially drug trade.