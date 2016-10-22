Ladakh drill not aimed at third country, says China

China on Friday described as “normal exchange” the first-ever Sino-Indian joint military exercise in eastern Ladakh in Jammu and Kashmir and said the drill was not targeted against any “third country” nor it had “anything to do” with its stance on Kashmir issue.

“I would like to point out that this activity is simply a normal exchange between the frontier troops of China and India to properly deal with border affairs,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told PTI.

“It does not target any third country nor has anything to do with China’s position on the Kashmir issue,” she said in a written response to a question on Beijing’s view on the exercises.

The joint army exercise was held in eastern Ladakh on October 19 amid tensions between India and Pakistan after the Uri terror attack and the surgical strikes by the Indian Army in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

It was also held amid hectic diplomatic manoeuvring between India and China over Beijing blocking New Delhi’s bid for NSG membership and impose a U.N. ban on Jaish-e-Muhammad chief Masood Azhar.

China and Pakistan view their relations as “all-weather.” Beijing has always maintained that the Kashmir issue should be resolved between India and Pakistan through consultations.

Ms. Hua said border troops of China and India had maintained close exchanges and cooperation for a long time in order to maintain peace in the border area.

“On October 19, border troops of the two countries jointly held a small routine tactical exercise in the Chushul region of the western section of the China-India border close to the Line of Actual Control,” she said.