Kolkata police deny permission for RSS chief’s rally

: The Kolkata police on Thursday denied permission to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to hold a rally in the city on January 14, scheduled to be addressed by RSS Sarsanghchalak (chief) Mohan Bhagwat.

“The Kolkata police has officially communicated to RSS its decision not to accord permission to the rally, either at the Brigade Parade Ground or at the Bhukailash Maidan, on January 14. They have been asked to provide an alternative date for the rally,” a senior official of the Kolkata Police said.

The denial came after the RSS filed a fresh application to the police on Wednesday, as per an order by the Calcutta High Court.

Observing that every citizen has a fundamental right to form an association and hold peaceful assembly of its members qualified by reasonable restrictions, the Calcutta HC on Wednesday asked the RSS to file a fresh representation before the Kolkata police for holding the Makar Sankranti Utsav on January 14.

RSS spokesperson Jishnu Basu told journalists on Thursday that the organisation would appeal to the Court again on Friday. Mr. Basu expressed the hope that the Court would grant the organisation permission to hold the rally on Saturday.

