Kohima calm after violence

: Prohibitory orders issued by the Kohima district administration in some areas continued to be in force with no report of any untoward incident on Friday, even as the bodies of two youths killed in police firing during the protests were laid to rest.

The Nagaland Tribes Action Committee (NTAC), Kohima, said the bandh against the movement of government vehicles and functioning of government offices would continue until its demands were met fully.

‘Two demands met’

“Naga people will continue to paralyse the functioning of government offices and restrict the movement of government vehicles,” said NTAC, Kohima, member Dr. P. Ngullie, after the funeral.

Dr. P. Ngullie affirmed that the government had fulfilled two demands of the Nagaland Tribes Action Committee — on declaring the process of elections to urban local bodies null and void and suspending police personnel involved in the January 31 firing that led to the killing of the two youths.

However, the demand for the resignation of Chief Minister Zeliang and his Cabinet colleagues had not been met. Therefore, the bandh against the government would continue.

Dr. Ngullie said the bandh on other activities would be relaxed from Saturday.

Nagaland Governor P.B. Acahrya, who also holds the dual charge of Arunachal Pradesh, arrived here from Itanagar on Friday morning, sources said.

Governor’s assurance

Dr. Ngullie said NTAC Kohima had called on Mr. Acharya in the afternoon and apprised him of the prevailing situation. He said the Governor had assured action against wrongdoers.

A mob went on a rampage on Thursday to vent its anger against the killing of two protesting youths in police action on Tuesday, and to oppose the elections to the urban local bodies. — PTI