Kejriwal hails SC ruling on temporary staff wages

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that he will immediately implement the Supreme Court direction saying wages of temporary staff should be on par with regular ones.

He demanded that Punjab government should “immediately” implement the ruling as well.

“Landmark judgment by Supreme Court. Will immediately implement it in Delhi and simultaneously expedite the process of their (temporary employees’) regularisation,” Kejriwal tweeted while quoting a media report on the Supreme Court judgment.

The apex court on Wednesday said that temporary workers are entitled to wages at par with permanent employees.

“This judgment is on a petition filed by Punjab employees. We demand that Punjab government should immediately implement it,” Kejriwal added.

The Delhi government last week asked all its departments to submit a finalised proposal before November 15 for giving permanent jobs to temporary employees.