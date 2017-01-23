National

Kashmir transporters begin strike against tax hike, public hit

Passenger vehicles parked at a bus stand in Srinagar on Monday. Life was adversely affected in the Kashmir Valley as public transport operators suspended services protesting against a hike in taxes on passenger vehicles.

Commuters in the Kashmir Valley on Monday faced difficulties as transport operators began their 72-hour strike to protest against hike in taxes on passenger vehicles.

Buses, cabs and auto-rickshaws kept off roads in Srinagar and most other routes across the Valley forcing commuters to walk towards their destinations.

Only private cars were seen plying on the roads.

Officials said representatives of transport operators were seen off loading passengers from some vehicles to enforce the strike at some places in the Valley.

The transporters have called for a 72-hour strike to press for their demands including withdrawal of yearly passenger welfare fund and rollback of hike in fitness and other fees for renewal of documents.

The strike call given by Kashmir Transporters Welfare Association has been supported by Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) and Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF).

