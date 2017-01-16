Javadekar in Imphal for election talks

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar arrived in Imphal on Sunday morning to prepare the list of BJP candidates for the ensuing Assembly polls scheduled for March.
BJP spokesperson N. Biren told The Hindu said that Mr. Javadekar will submit the list of candidates to party president Amit Shah and the final list is expected by January 20. Several ticket aspirants rushed to the party office where Mr. Javadekar held discussions with the State party president, election panel convener Thounaojam Chaoba and others.
The BJP leaders have their task cut out with an average of five aspirants for each of the 60 constituencies. The threat of a revolt by those left out is very real. While in some constituencies, ticket aspirants have publicly pledged to support the party candidate, some aspirants said that if they are denied tickets they would consider joining other parties or contest as Independents.
