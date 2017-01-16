National

Javadekar in Imphal for election talks

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar arrived in Imphal on Sunday morning to prepare the list of BJP candidates for the ensuing Assembly polls scheduled for March.

BJP spokesperson N. Biren told The Hindu said that Mr. Javadekar will submit the list of candidates to party president Amit Shah and the final list is expected by January 20. Several ticket aspirants rushed to the party office where Mr. Javadekar held discussions with the State party president, election panel convener Thounaojam Chaoba and others.

The BJP leaders have their task cut out with an average of five aspirants for each of the 60 constituencies. The threat of a revolt by those left out is very real. While in some constituencies, ticket aspirants have publicly pledged to support the party candidate, some aspirants said that if they are denied tickets they would consider joining other parties or contest as Independents.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Assembly Elections
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 15, 2020 12:12:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/Javadekar-in-Imphal-for-election-talks/article17042029.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY