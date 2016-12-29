Jat outfit to campaign against BJP in U.P.

The Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (JASS), the organisation fighting for quota for the community, will campaign against the BJP in the coming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

JASS chief Yashpal Malik said on Tuesday that they would organise series of rallies against the BJP in Jat-dominated constituencies of western U.P. “The BJP has betrayed the cause of Jat reservation. Thousands of people are being harassed through cases filed against them for the agitation in Haryana. We have been exploited by the BJP.”

“Reservation for Jats was cancelled by the Supreme Court in March 2015 as the BJP government did not plead the case with the required seriousness. After the verdict, top BJP leaders met a delegation of Jat leaders and assured that reservation would be ensured by a law. But nothing happened,” he added.