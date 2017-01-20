Jallikattu: MHA awaits reply from Environment Ministry

The seven days of jallikattu protests
SC banned Jallikattu after a petition filed by animal rights activists in 2014.
Home ministry said it was waiting for a reply from environment ministry before processing the draft ordinance submitted by Tamil Nadu government to allow jallikattu.
On Friday, several AIADMK parliamentarians met Home Minister Rajnath Singh and submitted a memorandum to allow jallikattu as a sports.
In 2011, environment ministry had put "bull" in the "animals for performance" category, thereby further banning the use of bulls in jallikatu.
A petition is pending in the Supreme Court against this notification.
On Friday, Union Environment Minister Anil Dave told reporters that people of Tamil Nadu could expect a good news soon.
"The state can bring an amendment on jallikattu but Centre has to agree on it as sports is in the Concurrent list, we are still examining it," said a senior home ministry official.
The official said that the ordinance can be promulgated only after home ministry gets a response from Law and Environment ministries.
Mr. Dave also said that Centre was looking for a permanent solution.
