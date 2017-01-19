National

Jaipur Lit Fest’s theme is ‘Freedom to dream’

warming up: Rajasthan folk dancers perform on the eve of the Jaipur Literature Festival at the Diggi Palace on Wednesday.

warming up: Rajasthan folk dancers perform on the eve of the Jaipur Literature Festival at the Diggi Palace on Wednesday.  

The event promises to offer lively debates around modern India in the context of its history and future

“Freedom to dream: India at 70” will be the theme of the 10th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) beginning here on Thursday.

The event promises to offer lively debates around modern India in the context of its history and future.

Poet and lyricist Gulzar and American poet Anne Waldman will deliver keynote addresses in the inaugural session.

The five-day festival will witness participation of over 250 authors, thinkers, politicians, journalists and popular culture icons, while the number of audience is expected to surpass last year’s figure of 3.30 lakh.

Discussion on RSS

As a promoter of literary debates and social dialogues, the JLF will witness intense participation of speakers discussing the topics ranging from civil wars and cultural appropriations to women’s empowerment, experiments with truth and understanding aesthetics, at the historic Diggi Palace situated in the heart of Jaipur.

A session devoted to the theme, “Saffron and the Sangh, which will have Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leaders Dattatreya Hosabale and Manmohan Vaidya in conversation with Pragya Tiwari, has already generated curiosity in view of the RSS ideology being discussed for the first time in the event.

English novelist Alan Hollinghurst, English historian John Keay, Lebanese-American statistician and writer Nassim Nicholas Taleb and Irish film-maker Neil Jordan were among the notable invitees.

Collective energy

JLF co-director Namita Gokhale said on Wednesday that the festival would invoke “collective energy” of authors and audiences this year after a full decade of participation of books, ideas, readers and writers. A special focus this time would be on translations and the pulse of world literatures.

Since 2008, the JLF has hosted some of the best names, ranging from Nobel laureates and Man Booker Prize winners to debut writers.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 18, 2020 1:57:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/Jaipur-Lit-Fest%E2%80%99s-theme-is-%E2%80%98Freedom-to-dream%E2%80%99/article17057296.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY