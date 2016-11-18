It’s politically inspired: Congress

Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh on Thursday described the government’s “chest thumping” that it took stern steps against black money and corruption while the earlier United Progressive Alliance government did nothing as a “hoax.”

“During the UPA rule, the then Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee presented a White Paper on black money on May 26, 2012, in the Lok Sabha. This 110-page document has all the details about, and ways to fight, black money,” Mr. Ramesh said.

Thereafter, over the next two years, the Congress-led UPA government recovered Rs. 1,31,000 crore in black money while in the following two-and-a-half years, the Modi government unearthed Rs.1,25,000 crore in black money.