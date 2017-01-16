Is a joint secretary running RBI, asks Chidambaram

In the wake of reported protests by employees of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) over alleged government interference, senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram sought to know whether a joint secretary was now running the central bank.

“Is a Joint Secretary running RBI? Employees Union protests government interference. Bravo!” Mr. Chidambaram tweeted.

This happened after some RBI employees wrote to its Governor Urjit Patel about government interference, particularly about the appointment of an official to coordinate currency management.

Mr. Chidambaram also referred to the statement of ex-RBI Governor Y.V. Reddy that he would have have advised the government against demonetisation and proceeded on sick leave if his hand were to be forced.

Against demonetisation

“Ex-RBI Governor Reddy would have advised against demonetisation. If overruled, he would have resigned. Bravo!” the former Finance Minister tweeted. He added that even the RSS-affiliated workers’ union, the Bharatiya Mazdoor Singh, had expressed reservations over demonetisation.

Mr. Chidambaram tweeted: “Adding to the voices against demonetisation are ex-RBI Governor Reddy and BMS. Welcome! BMS supported demonetisation. Now it has discovered cash shortages, job loss, retrenchment, farmers’ distress.”