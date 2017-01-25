Inquiry against Kejriwal on graft charge

The Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing has started a preliminary inquiry into allegations of forgery, cheating and fraud against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his brother-in-law and a Delhi government employee for alleged irregularities in grant of contracts for roads and sewer lines.

The action comes days after a non-governmental organisaton, Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation (RACO), moved a court after having failed to get a criminal case of cheating filed at a police station here.

Lawyer Kislay Pandey, who had first approached the police on behalf of RACO founder Ahul Sharma, had submitted that there were irregularities in the award of contracts for construction of roads and sewer lines by the Chief Minister, his brother-in-law Surender Kumar Bansal, who runs Renu Construction, and P.K. Kathuria, then PWD Executive Engineer posted in north Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh.

He had sought lodging of a case against them for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy.