India condemns expulsion of diplomat by Pakistan

India on Friday called Pakistan’s decision to expel an official from its mission in Islamabad as a step without “justification.” The official response came a day after Pakistan expelled the official after India declared a staffer of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi persona non grata.

“Government notes with regret the Government of Pakistan’s decision to declare Shri Surjeet Singh, Assistant Personnel and Welfare Officer in the High Commission of India in Islamabad, persona non grata and expel him and his family members. No justification has been provided by the Government of Pakistan except for the completely baseless and unsubstantiated allegation that his activities were not in keeping with diplomatic norms,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

On Thursday, Pakistan accused India of violating the international convention for protection of diplomats after New Delhi briefly detained a staffer of the Pakistan High Commission. High Commissioner Abdul Basit protested against the detention during his meeting with Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar after the Ministry of External Affairs called him to inform that the staffer has been declared persona non grata.

“The Government condemns Pakistan’s step. It is obvious that the step is an afterthought following yesterday’s apprehension of Pakistan High Commission staffer Mehmood Akhtar in Delhi while indulging in anti-India activities. Pakistan’s action further confirms that it continues to be in denial of its anti-India activities, including cross-border terrorism,” the MEA statement said.

Three years ago a senior Pakistani diplomat was assaulted on the streets of Delhi in an apparent road rage related incident.

