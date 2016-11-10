India, China to exchange info on fake currency

India and China have agreed to open a 24x7 hotline to exchange information on fake currency notes. A key Chinese leader, Meng Jianzhu, who was on a day-long visit here, on Wednesday held talks with Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Mr. Singh asked Beijing to clamp down on Pakistan’s nefarious designs to smuggle fake Indian currency into India through China while referring to the recent arrest of a Pakistani national in Guangzhou with fake Indian currency.

Mr. Jianzhu, Secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Raising India’s concerns on terrorism, the Home Minister appealed the Chinese leader to support the international community’s efforts to designate as a dreaded terrorist the leader of the Jaish-e-Mohammed, a terrorist group already designated under the U.N. Resolution 1267. Underlining that Pakistan was patronising and financing terrorist groups, Mr. Singh said that leaders of terrorist groups including JeM leader Masood Azhar, Lashkar-eTaiba leader Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen leader Salahuddin roam freely in Pakistan and preach terrorism,” a Home Ministry statement said.

“Even the Tehreek-e-Taliban and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, blamed for terrorist attacks inside Pakistan, were financed by the ISI, he said. Pointing out that there can be no good or bad terrorist, the Home Minister said terrorism is not one or another country’s problem, rather it is a threat to global peace and security.

Mr. Singh also sought Beijing’s support to flush out ULFA leader Paresh Barua, who is believed to be taking refuge in the trijunction between India, Myanmar and China, to face trial in India for heinous crimes including murders. He also asked China to clamp down on arms smuggling to insurgent groups operating in India’s North-East.