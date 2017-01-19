In Goa, separation of church and polls

The Catholic Church in Goa on Wednesday denied the charge that it was indulging in politics ahead of February 4 Assembly elections.

A statement issued by the Diocesan Centre for Social Communications and Media, a Church-affiliated body, said priests as individuals could advocate candidates for whom they were personally voting for, but as an institution, the Church authorities were in no way involved in selection of candidates of any political party.

“Catholic priests have always been advised not to use the church platform to promote a given candidate or party. Nothing however impedes them from revealing to others whom they are personally going to vote for and why. Such disclosures will always remain personal and are not to be taken as the official position of the Church,” a statement issued by the Archbishop’s Palace here said.

Barely a week ago, former Industries Minister and Congress leader Aleixo Sequeira quit politics after having been denied ticket by the party. He alleged that Church officials were involved in scuttling his candidature.

“It is regrettable that a well-known politician has publicly accused the Church authorities of opposing his nomination without even cross-checking the information,” said a Church statement.

The Church also denied recent posts on the social media which alleged that Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrai had a “lavish dinner” with top politicians.

The meeting-cum-dinner was on November 20, 2016, when the Archbishop was out of Goa, it said.