Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2017

Illegal recruitment will be done away with: Minister

The Union government on Sunday made it clear that it will take strict action against illegal agencies that hire people for jobs abroad, especially in West Asian countries.

The Centre said that it had already asked the States to recruit women as domestic helps only through agencies established by the State governments. “Our aim is to abolish illegal recruitment and do the same through a certified agency. If we find illegal activities related to hiring of Indians for foreign jobs, strict penal action will be taken,” said Gen. V.K. Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs. In his inaugural speech at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also touched upon the issue of illegal recruitment.

The Centre has launched an online portal called e-Migrate and ‘MADAD’ platforms to address the grievances of migrant workers. “Prosecution sanctions by the CBI or State police against illegal agents and an increase in the bank guarantee deposited by the recruiting agents from Rs. 20 lakh to Rs. 50 lakh are some of the steps taken,” he said.

Database on workers

The Ministry of External Affairs is creating a national repository, which will have details of educational qualifications of migrant workers that can be used by foreign officials to verify the credentials of the employee.

To a query on the worries faced by Indian women working as domestic helps in the West Asian region, Mr. Singh said: “We are also acting on that. No woman below the age of 30 will be issued work visa as a housemaid outside the country.”

Illegal recruitment will be done away with: Minister
