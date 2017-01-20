National

ISKCON’s Govardhan eco village bags UN award

The award was presented at the annual United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Awards for Excellence and Innovation in Tourism at Madrid in Spain on Thursday.

ISKCON’s Govardhan eco village at nearby Wada taluka in Thane district has been conferred the United Nations award for taking innovative measures of ’sustainable tourism’ in country.

This is for the first time India has won such recognition from the UN in the NGO sector, an ISKCON release said on Friday.

Gauranga Das, Director of Govardhan Eco Village said, .

“In its biggest international recognition to date, Govardhan Eco Village won the UNWTO Award for Innovation in the category of Non-Governmental Organisations, the highest honour given to an NGO for shaping global tourism through sustainable innovative initiatives.”

H H Radhanath Swami Maharaj, founder of Govardhan Eco Village, said the award is for its initiative of eco tourism as a catalyst for rural development.

“The project has successfully linked tourism initiatives at the Govardhan Eco village with providing a sustainable life to the local tribal communities in villages, thereby creating a model for empowerment and development of the local people,” he said.

According to Mr. Das, the Govardhan eco village initiative had earlier won several national and international awards.

