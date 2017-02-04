I am being kicked about, says Mallya

With the government planning to frame a law to prevent loan defaulters from fleeing the country, beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya has likened himself to a “football” being kicked around by “two fiercely competitive teams”, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

Hitting out at the ongoing investigations by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and efforts to extradite him from the U.K., Mr. Mallya also alleged that media has been used against him.

“Media happily being used as the pitch. I am the football. Two fiercely competitive teams NDA versus UPA playing. Unfortunately, no referees,” he said in a tweet.

In the Union Budget presented on February 1, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley stated that the government plans to bring in a law to confiscate the assets of defaulters till they submit to the judiciary.