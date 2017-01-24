Haryana prepares for fresh Jat stir

After Jat outfits threatened to launch a fresh stir in support of Jat reservation from January 29 in Haryana, that had seen violent protests last year, the State government is in no mood to take any chance and has called for Central forces to deal with any eventuality.

The Haryana government has sent a requisition for 55 companies of central security forces to the Centre. Besides, it has also issued a call-out notice to depute 7,000 home guards in the State.

Additional Home Chief Secretary, Ram Niwas on Monday, said that although the leaders of various agitating organisations have assured to hold protests [dharnas] in a peaceful manner, the administration is geared up to maintain law and order.

Ranks gear up

“District magistrates have been appointed and all deputy commissioners and superintendents of police have been directed to ensure that highways and railway tracks are not obstructed and no damage is caused to property,” he said.

Mr. Niwas said that all the proposed ‘dharnas’ would be videographed. “I urge agitating leaders to conduct their protest in a peaceful manner as the government is always prepared for talks. Every citizen has the right to express his views in a democratic manner,” he added.

Notably, pro-Jat reservation outfit have announced to start the next round of agitation — under All India Jat Arakshan Samiti (AIJASS) — as they accused the BJP government in Haryana of not fulfilling their reservation demands.

AIJASS chief Yashpal Malik had accused both, the Haryana and Centre government of going back on their promise. Mr. Malik had even announced that the Jat community will oppose BJP candidates in the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab, U.P. and Uttarakhand.

In February last year, the Jat agitation had left the State paralysed for over 10 days during which at least 30 people were killed, over 200 injured and property worth crores destroyed.