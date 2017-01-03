HC to hear CBI’s plea against bail to Tyagi

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said it would hear on January 9 the CBI’s petition challenging the bail granted to former IAF chief S.P. Tyagi in the AgustaWestland chopper scam case.

The CBI had challenged the bail on the ground that Mr. Tyagi could “hamper” the probe.

The petition has been listed for next Monday after Mr. Tyagi’s counsel told Justice I.S. Mehta that he would file a reply.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, told the court: “This is a petition challenging grant of bail. On the last date, the High Court had issued notice on the petition and had observed that today the endeavour will be to finish the matter. There is some urgency.”

On December 30, the court sought Mr. Tyagi’s response on the CBI’s plea challenging bail. The agency had alleged that he could “alert” other accused if he remained out of custody.

71-year old Tyagi, who was arrested by the CBI on December 9 along with Sanjeev Tyagi and lawyer Gautam Khaitan in the case relating to alleged irregularities in procurement of 12 VVIP choppers from the U.K.-based AgustaWestland, was granted bail by a trial court on December 26.

The CBI had also said that its probe was “multi-layered” as it was spread across several countries since various companies were allegedly used to “camouflage the bribe money.”

The CBI had admitted before the court that though FIR was registered in 2013, the “real core investigation started only a few months ago” and therefore, it did not want Mr. Tyagi to be out on bail till the charge sheet was filed.

A trial court had granted bail to Mr. Tyagi saying the CBI had failed to state the alleged bribe amount and when it was paid.