HC issues warrant against Vijay Mallya

The Karnataka High Court on Friday issued a bailable warrant against liquor baron Vijay Mallya after he failed to appear before it in connection with a contempt of court case initiated against him for allegedly breaching an undertaking given to the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) in 2013 during the proceedings on banks’ plea for recovering dues from Kingfisher Airlines Ltd.
A Division Bench, comprising Justices Jayant M. Patel and Aravind Kumar, passed the order during the hearing of the contempt of court petition filed in 2014 by the banks accusing Mr. Mallya of pledging huge number of shares in violation of an “oral undertaking” before the DRT “for not to transfer, alienate or otherwise to dealt with his assets.” The Bench issued a warrant, returnable by February 17 and bailable on executing a bond for ₹1 lakh, as Mr. Mallya failed to personally appear before the court despite his counsel communicating the court’s two orders to him.
Meanwhile, a PTI report from New Delhi said Mr.Mallya claimed ‘innocence’ in the alleged funds diversion related to Kingfisher Airlines, saying nothing had come out finally against him from a court.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor