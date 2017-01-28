Gurez avalanche death toll reaches 14

The number of soldiers who died in the twin avalanches in the Gurez valley in Kashmir rose to 14 as four more bodies were recovered after the weather improved on Friday morning.

“In two unfortunate incidents of severe avalanches in the Gurez sector on January 25, the Army lost 14 of its valiant soldiers, as four more bodies were recovered,” the Srinagar-based Army spokesman, Colonel Rajesh Kalia, told The Hindu.

Weather hits search

The operation to trace the four missing soldiers was halted on Thursday evening because of extreme weather conditions.

“Concerted efforts by the specially equipped avalanche rescue teams in the inhospitable terrain and [extreme] weather conditions led to the recovery of the bodies of the soldiers who were part of a patrol,” Col. Kalia said.

Sources said a huge ball of snow, more than 10 feet high, struck at two places at Tulail in Gurez, burying a camp and overtaking 11 soldiers who were part of a patrol team. The Army said the soldiers were “deployed in difficult areas all along the Line of Control.” “The post near Mahazgund village in the Gurez Valley was struck by an avalanche around 5 p.m. on January 25, and three shelters were buried under the snow, and nine soldiers were trapped,” Col. Kalia said.

The “timely help of the villagers of Mahazgund ensured the safety of six soldiers. Three soldiers could not be saved,” the spokesman said.

In the Niru valley, 11 soldiers were trapped in another massive avalanche. None of the patrol team could be saved because around 10 feet of snow took over the area. He said the mortal remains would be taken to the native places of the soldiers immediately after the weather improved.

Fifteen soldiers have lost their lives in three major avalanches in Ganderbal and Bandipora since January 25.

Civilian casualties

Meanwhile, Fateh Mohammad Mughal, 60, was buried under snow after a snowstorm hit Lachipora village in Uri. The body was recovered.

Seven civilians also lost their lives in snowstorms and avalanches since January 25.

Fresh warning

The administration has issued a fresh avalanche warning for the next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir. “People are advised to clear the snow from the rooftops of houses and bunkers to avoid damage,” the warning said. A high alert has been issued for the avalanche-prone slopes in Kupwara, Bandipora, Anantnag, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Budgam, Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Riasi, Doda, Kishtwar and Kargil.