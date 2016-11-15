Govt. tries to ease cash flow

The exemption deadline for all those services eligible to accept the old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes has been extended till the midnight of November 24, the government announced on Monday.

The waiver of toll tax at 365 plazas on national highways will continue till the midnight of November 18. Car parking charges at all airports will remain suspended till the midnight of November 21.

Addressing a press conference here, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das said the services exempted include petrol pumps, pharmacies, and utility services among others, and would encompass the private sector as well.

The withdrawal limit from ATMs has been increased to Rs. 2,500 but this will apply only to the recalibrated ATMs, Mr. Das said.

Those businesses with current accounts with banks can withdraw up to Rs. 50,000 a week to pay wages.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday night reviewed the supply and availability of currency in the wake of his demonetisation announcement.

“The Prime Minister’s focus is not the strengthening and expansion of the banking system,” Mr. Das said. “The focus of the government is to activate all channels where cash is dispensed.”

In this regard, the government has instructed banks to increase the cash holding limit of banking correspondents (BCs) to at least Rs. 50,000 each and to replenish the cash with the BCs multiple times in a day, if needed. It has also decided to enhance the supply of cash to the 1.3 lakh branch post offices nationwide.

“A total number of 2.50 lakh points in rural areas will be available to disburse cash and facilitate withdrawals,” the government said.

The accompanying graphic inadvertently included private hospitals in the list of services accepting old notes till Nov. 24.