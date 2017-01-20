The seven days of jallikattu protests
Govt would reach decision on jallikattu by weekend: Dave
Union Environment Minister Anil Dave said that the government would reach a decision on jallikattu latest by the weekend.
“I appreciate the patience (of the protesters) and the way this entire movement is going on, we will be able to conclude it successfully. It is a matter of time and time means not more than a day or two,” he said at a press conference in New Delhi.
His comments comes even as the Supreme Court on Friday agreed to Centre's suggestion, to pause the delivery of its judgement for at least a week till the Centre and Tamil Nadu government resume talks to resolve the impasse amidst public volatility.
“I am a person of this belief — that everything should be done so nicely, so constructively and should not be that it is completed half-heartedly,” Mr. Dave added.
