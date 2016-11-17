Govt silent on fresh bill to hike retirement age of HC judges

Amid an ongoing debate on vacancies in the higher judiciary, government has preferred to maintain silence on bringing afresh a bill to increase the retirement age of high court judges from 62 to 65 years.
Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha yesterday on whether any proposal for extension of retirement age of high court judges is under consideration of government, Minister of State for Law P.P. Chaudhary said in a written reply that a bill brought by the previous UPA government in 2010 lapsed after the dissolution of the 15th Lok Sabha in 2014.
“The Constitution (114th Amendment) Bill, 2010 which provided for increasing the retirement age of High Court Judges from 62 years to 65 years was introduced in the Lok Sabha on July 25, 2010. Thereafter, the Bill was referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee for examination and report, which recommended that the proposed bill in its present form should be passed without delay.”
“The Bill could not be taken up for consideration and passing in the Parliament and lapsed with the dissolution of the 15th Lok Sabha,” he said.
The UPA proposal had sought to bring at par the retirement age of high court judges with that of Supreme Court judges at 65.
At a time when the 24 high courts face a shortage of nearly 450 judges, the government and the judiciary have agreed that an extraordinary provision of the Constitution can now be invoked to appoint retired judges with proven integrity and track record as judges of high courts to tackle rising pendency.
Nearly three crore cases are pending in courts across India.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor