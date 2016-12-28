Good things 2016 will be remembered for

When we look back at the year 2016, it is inevitable to think of the calamities, terror strikes, controversies, political slug-fests and, in general, many negative things. But was that what the year was all about? We bring to you some good memories that made us smile, heave a sigh of relief and gave hope for a better future.

Irom Sharmila breaks her fast

Irom Sharmila ends her 16-year fast by tasting honey, in Imphal. File Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

The Iron Lady of Manipur who was on a hunger strike for the past 16 years ended her fast on August 16. The poet and human rights activist began her fast-unto-death protest in 2000 demanding the repeal of the ‘draconian’ Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA).

Irom Sharmila has just ended the strike, but not her battle against AFPSA. She has announced that she will contest elections against the Manipur Chief Minister.

Rio women

In an otherwise forgettable performance at Olympics, three women brought pride to the nation. Wrestler Sakshi Malik ended India’s medal drought by clinching a bronze and P.V. Sindhu won the silver medal in Badminton. Dipa Karmakar created history by being the only Indian female gymnast to finish fourth. She was also the third woman to land in the most difficult Produnova vault.

The Indian paralympic contingent returned with four medals, including two golds from athletes Mariappan Thangavelu and Devendra Jhajharia. Deepa Malik won the silver in shot put and Varun Kumar Bhati settled for a bronze in the same high jump event as Thangavelu.

Second temple entry movement

This year, two religious places, viz. Shani Shingnapur temple and Haji Ali Dargah, opened its doors for women. Trupti Desai and her Bhumata Brigade fought for women’s entry in the premises. The court, too, intervened to uphold gender equality. This also rekindled the debate on why the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple does not allow women of menstrual age to worship the deity.

‘No means no’

The German Parliament passed a landmark anti-rape law broadening the definition of sex crimes. Dubbed as “no means no” law, a person can be convicted even if the victim withholds consent but does not physically fight back. The law was enacted following a spate of sexual assaults on New Year’s Eve in Cologne. It is likely that more countries will follow suit.

Around the word, sans fossil fuel

Aselfie taken by Mr. Piccard during flight.

The Solar Impulse 2 piloted by Swiss pioneer Bertrand Piccard created history by completing the first around the world flight without the use of fossil fuels. Starting in March last year from Abu Dhabi, the flight covered 42,000 km in 17 stages across four continents and landed in Abu Dhabi on July 26. In a year when the ambitious Paris agreement of reducing the temperature by two degrees was ratified, a ‘zero fuel’ plane is promising.

The great GST debate

Contrary to popular scenes of uproars, slogan shouting and frequent adjournments in Parliament, the Monsoon Session this year showcased healthy parliament democracy. The Constitutional Amendment necessitated to implement the Goods and Services Tax required the Bill to be passed with a two-third majority. While the ruling NDA had the required numbers in the Lok Sabha, it had to negotiate with Opposition parties to get the Bill passed in the Rajya Sabha.

Barring the AIADMK, which walked out opposing the Bill, every party voted in favour of the Amendments. The run-up to the voting also displayed how negotiations and talks can bring parties with differing views to agreement.

There may be counter views on how the GST would be implemented or whether it would shake up the federal structure of governance as the AIADMK fears, but solving disputes through debates is surely a healthy sign of a maturing democracy.

From Mother to Saint

Anjezë Gonxhe Bojaxhiu, better known as Mother Teresa, was canonised as a Saint and rechristened as Saint Teresa of Calcutta by Pope Francis at the Vatican, Rome. The canonisation was attended by representatives from India, including External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Although the ‘miracles’ of Mother Teresa and the whole concept of ‘Sainthood’ is being questioned by rationalists, an honour to an Albanian-born nun who made India her homeland and dedicated her life for serving the poor is a moment to rejoice.

Tiger cheer

The world’s tiger population went up by 22 per cent in the last six years. A hundred years ago there were 100,000 wild tigers, but today only 3,890 are left. Biologists are trying hard to increase this number to at least 6,400 by 2022. India is the home for 2,226 wild tigers as of 2014. The national animal is still an “endangered” species but the data released by World Wildlife Fund and the Global Tiger Forum show that the next years would be promising ones for tigers.

Towards gender inclusiveness

This year, K. Prithika Yashini took over as the nation’s first transgender sub-inspector of police. Her application for the post of sub-inspector of police with the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board was rejected citing her gender. She knocked on the court’s door, and backed with the interim order, she cleared the examination. Prithika’s next goal is to crack the IPS exams. Maybe 2017 will see the first trans-woman IPS officer.

Mighty ISRO conquers space

It was a memorable year for the Indian Space Research Organisation. On June 23, the ISRO simultaneously launched 20 satellites through a single rocket. On September 26, it's reliable PSLV had put eight satellites in two different orbits. With the September launch of INSAT-3D satellite using GSLV, India is among the few elite nations that have mastered cryogenic technology. It tasted success in testing indigenously developed scramjet engine.

The organisation is currently gearing up to launch 83 satellites in one go on January 27, 2017.

Mr. World

On July 19, Hyderabad model Rohit Khandelwal become the first Indian ever to win the Mr. World title, defeating 46 participants at the grand finale of the competition held at the in South Post in the U.K.

Cheer for cricket

The hosts might have lost the chance to grab the T20 World Cup but Team India owned the Tests like a king. By sending the English back without a single win, India is the top Test team. Ravichandran Ashwin is both ICC Cricketer of the Year and Test Cricketer of the Year, the second Indian to bag both awards after Rahul Dravid. Placed second and third in the T20 and ODI rankings, the cricket loving nation is looking forward to seeing a numero uno India in all the three formats next year.

The Walk

Reshma Qureshi walked the ramp at the New York Fashion Week with Archana Kochhar's creations amidst applause and clicks. Laxmi too walked at London Fashion Week. The only difference was they were acid attack survivors. A positive step towards an inclusive society, indeed.

Mizoram gets first train

On March 21, the first train, a goods train to be precise, entered Mizoram, connecting it to a massive rail network. Two months later, the first passenger train connected Mizoram’s Bairabi town with Silchar of Assam. With this, Sikkim is the only state not to have a railway station in mainland India. That too will be covered soon with the proposed Sivok-Rangpo New Rail Line Project connecting West Bengal’s Sivok with Sikkim’s Rangpo town.

When Facebook united a long lost family

Here is a story from the United Kingdom that would prove the power of social media. The 50-year-old Annette Youngson posted a photo of herself with a poster about her long lost little sister Heather. Three days later, Heather saw the post at a local selling page and contacted Annette. The emotional reunion happened the subsequent weekend along with their spouses. Through another website missingyou.net, Annette found out about their biological mother and discovered that they have a brother too. After 49 years, a family has finally reunited.