National

Geelani hospitalised after complaining of chest pain

Hardline Hurriyat Conference leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital here after he complained of chest pain late last night, a close aide of the separatist leader said today.

The 87-year-old complained of uneasiness and chest pain and was admitted to SKIMS Hospital for treatment, he said.

Doctors at the hospital said Geelani has been admitted to the ICU and his condition is stable.

The separatist leader stayed back in Kashmir this season and did not follow his annual practice of shifting to Delhi during winter to escape the cold-related health complications.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 2:43:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/Geelani-hospitalised-after-complaining-of-chest-pain/article17133240.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY