Four TN fishermen released by Sri Lanka

Four fishermen from Tamil Nadu, arrested by Sri Lankan Navy, were on Thursday set free by a court in the island nation, a senior fisheries official said.

The fishermen from this island town were arrested on November 1 on charges of fishing in Sri Lankan waters and remanded to judicial custody.

The four were produced before Oorkavalthurai Court in Sri Lanka, which ordered their release, Rameswaram Assistant Director of Fisheries K T Gopinath said.

Five fishermen from Pudukottai, who were arrested for fishing in Sri Lankan waters last month, were released by a court there on Wednesday.

All those released are expected to return home by tomorrow, the official said.