Five soldiers trapped under snow rescued

UNPREDICTABLE TERRAIN: Army jawans engaged in search operations in the avalache-hit Gurez sector of Kashmir on Friday.

UNPREDICTABLE TERRAIN: Army jawans engaged in search operations in the avalache-hit Gurez sector of Kashmir on Friday.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Machil Sector, close to the Line of Control, is a known route of infiltration by militants.

Five soldiers. who were trapped under snow in Machil sector, Kupwara⁠, more than 100 km away from Srinagar, on Saturday have been rescued.

A Srinagar-based Army spokesman told The Hindu that a rescue team faced inclement weather was an impediment in their location.

Machil Sector, close to the Line of Control, is a known route of infiltration by militants and remains a target of Pakistan last year when border tension between India and Pakistan heightened.

Saturday's incident comes at a time when 21 people, including 15 soldiers, lost their lives in avalanches in the Valley since January 25.

